News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
12 hours ago Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
13 hours ago ‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
14 hours ago Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017
News
Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
News
‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
News
Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017
News
Russia’s Channel One Will Broadcast Olympics, Despite Team's Ban
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian School Director Reprimanded for Student’s Anti-War Speech in Germany

Dec 12, 2017 — 16:23
— Update: 18:12

Russian School Director Reprimanded for Student’s Anti-War Speech in Germany

Dec 12, 2017 — 16:23
— Update: 18:12
Achim Melde / Deutscher Bundestag

An education board in Siberia has issued an official reprimand to a local school director for allowing a student to read an anti-war speech during a visit to the German parliament.

Nikolai Desyatnichenko, a teenager from the industrial city of Novy Urengoy, gave a speech in the Bundestag last month that expressed sympathy for a German POW. The speech was condemned by some Russian officials who said that the speech condoned fascism and demanded an official investigation.

Read more: Russian Boy Who Gave Speech in Bundestag on Nazi POW Threatened

“The goal was to equate the fascists who died in captivity with Soviet people who died in concentration camps after being driven to Germany,” the local communist deputy who initiated the investigation was cited as saying by the RBC business portal.

In its audit, the Education Department of the Yamalo-Nenets region found that school director Ekaterina Kashnikova violated the law by allowing Desyatnichenko — along with three other students — to visit Germany on Nov. 22 without notifying the proper authorities, according to a letter published on Tuesday.

“This is not about Kolya Desyatnichenko,” the communist deputy said.

“It’s us, the adults, who can’t figure out what’s happening in our society.”

Related
News
U.S. Stokes Siberian Separatist War in New Russian Film
News
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
News
Stalin Calendar in Siberian Bookstores Sparks Local Backlash
News
Russia Moves to Seize Theater Director Serebrennikov's Property in Germany
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+