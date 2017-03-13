Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’
2 hours ago Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral
5 hours ago Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'
Meanwhile…
Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry
Meanwhile…
Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram
Meanwhile…
Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest
Meanwhile…
Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’
2 hours ago Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral
5 hours ago Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

March 13, 2017 — 17:22
— Update: 19:02

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

March 13, 2017 — 17:22
— Update: 19:02
ABVDTs

“Auschwitz ain’t got nothin' on us.” That was the short-lived slogan of a Russian sauna in Novosibirsk, whose owner claims he didn’t really pay attention to the connection to the infamous concentration camp.

“I ordered the website three months ago and nobody cared about the slogan, but today journalists have been calling me all day long,” Vyacheslav Boyev told the news site Takie Dela. “A programmer, a young guy, suggested the analogy that our banya is so warm and hot that ‘Auschwitz ain’t got nothin' on us.’ I said okay, without thinking about it.”

Strangely, the original name of Boyev’s business, “ABWEHR,” also has Nazi overtones. From 1920 to 1945, the Abwehr was a German military intelligence organization.

Boyev told Takie Dela that he had no idea about the Abwehr’s history. “I’m in shock,” he said, adding that he’s renamed the sauna “ABVDTs” (though it’s unclear what this means).

When the story about the “Auschwitz slogan” first broke on Monday, Boyev was markedly more combative with the first reporters to contact him for an explanation about his business’ slogan.

He told the Novosibirsk news portal NGS.Novosti, “Why do you need to know? Just curious? Do you know what Auschwitz is? What they did there? They burned people, right? And I have a banya that’s so hot that it’s hotter than it was at Auschwitz.”

According to customer reviews on one website, dating back to 2012, there doesn’t appear to be any record of clients complaining about the business’ name or slogan.

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

5 hours ago

Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of Russia's multiple political turns

2 hours ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

5 hours ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

7 hours ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

8 hours ago

Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry

3 days ago

Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram

3 days ago

Putin Ally Buys Black Sea Oyster Farm Linked to President

2 hours ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

5 hours ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

7 hours ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

2 hours ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

5 hours ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

7 hours ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the ...

Cinema

Toni Erdmann

Mon. Mar. 13 Wed. Mar. 15
Pioneer
02:00 p.m.

Maren Ade directs a comedy about a father who tries to reconnect with his adult daughter. Stars Peter Simonischek, Sandra Huller and Michael Wittenborn. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

5 hours ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

7 hours ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure in expressions that have to do with settling with less than the best.

Print edition — 4 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

42 minutes ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

8 hours ago

Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry

3 days, 1 hour ago

Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram

3 days, 3 hours ago

Putin Ally Buys Black Sea Oyster Farm Linked to President

6 hours ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

6 hours ago

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range of subjects captured by amateur and professionals.

6 hours ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

6 hours ago

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range of subjects captured by amateur and professionals.

6 hours ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

6 hours ago

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range of subjects captured by amateur and professionals.

2 days ago

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil company, instead of a blacklisted nonprofit group.

see more

2 days ago

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil company, instead of a blacklisted nonprofit group.

3 days ago

'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'

This week the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts opened its long-awaited exhibition “Facing the Future: Art in Europe 1945–1968” in collaboration with ...

2 days ago

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil company, instead of a blacklisted nonprofit group.

New issue — 4 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
4 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
4 days ago

The upcoming appointment of Jon Huntsman, former governor of Utah and previously U.S. ambassador to China, for the role of U.S. ambassador ...

3 days ago

Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement

3 days ago

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

3 days ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

3 days ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

3 days ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

4 days ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

Mon. Mar. 13

More events
Toni Erdmann Cinema
Rocco Cinema
Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali Exhibition
Rarities of Harp Music Concert
Mozart, the Rock Opera Gig
Peter Vostokov Big Jazz Orchestra Gig

3 days ago

Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement

3 days ago

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

3 days ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

3 days ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

3 days ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

4 days ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

8 hours ago

Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry

3 days ago

Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram

3 days ago

Putin Ally Buys Black Sea Oyster Farm Linked to President

'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'

3 days ago
This week the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts opened its long-awaited exhibition “Facing the Future: Art in Europe 1945–1968” in collaboration with ...

Corruption Hampers Russian Arctic Militarization Dreams

3 days ago
Russia's militarization of the Arctic is a hot topic in ...

'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'

3 days ago
This week the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts opened its long-awaited exhibition “Facing the Future: Art in ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Concert

Valery Afanassiev (piano), the Novaya Rossiya Symphony Orchestra, conductor Valentin Uryupin

Sat. Mar. 25 Sat. Mar. 25
Rachmaninov Concert Hall
07:00 p.m.

Schumann: Manfred Overture, Piano Concerto. Grieg: Piano Concerto, Two Nordic Melodies. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Corruption Hampers Russian Arctic Militarization Dreams

Russia's militarization of the Arctic is a hot topic in Transatlantic policymaking circles these days. But ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Belarus President Loses to Street Protesters

Lukashenko is not accustomed to taking orders from protestors. Now he must make concessions and they ...

Most Read

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+