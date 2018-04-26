Russian Santa’s Hometown Seeks Construction Bids for Floating Laundromat

The hometown of Russia’s Santa Claus is reportedly accepting bids for the construction of floating laundromats.

“Ded Moroz” or Father Frost, Russia’s secular equivalent of Santa Claus, is believed to reside some 750 kilometers northeast of Moscow in the town of Veliky Ustyug, located at the confluence of the Sukhona and Yug Rivers.

The town’s authorities are auctioning off the laundromat contract, valued at 200,000 rubles ($3,100), the Vologda-based Newsvo.ru website reported Wednesday. The aquatic construction project will allow residents to wash their clothing while floating on the Sukhona River.

“These are specially equipped metal structures based upon several metal floats, joined together by wooden walkways and equipped with decks and tables,” the website reported, citing the contract.

The floating laundromats, expected to be installed at four locations, must be fastened securely to the shore with a cable, the contract states.

The town’s administration added 72,000 rubles to their laundry construction budget this year, as compared to three years ago.