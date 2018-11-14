Russian Ruling Party Official Shoots Neighbor Over Driveway Dispute
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Russia’s ruling party has suspended the membership of an official in the republic of Tatarstan after he reportedly shot a neighbor who had asked him to unblock the driveway.
The official, Dinar Khadiullin, had reportedly gotten into an altercation outside his home when local residents gathered to ask him to reopen one of the entrances to their village, local media reported last month. The local lawmaker had reportedly unilaterally blocked the driveway with his vehicle “so that passing cars wouldn’t kick up dust and dirty his home.”
Khadiullin was charged with inflicting “light bodily harm with the use of a weapon," the United Russia party’s regional branch said in an online statement on Tuesday.
The deputy reportedly shot and wounded his neighbor, a fellow United Russia party member, in the elbow with an airgun, according to reports.
“Khadiullin’s membership was suspended due to a criminal case initiated against him,” United Russia said.
“If the court finds him guilty of a crime, his party membership will be canceled,” it added.