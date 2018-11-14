News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 14 2018 - 17:11

Russian Ruling Party Official Shoots Neighbor Over Driveway Dispute

Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russia’s ruling party has suspended the membership of an official in the republic of Tatarstan after he reportedly shot a neighbor who had asked him to unblock the driveway.

The official, Dinar Khadiullin, had reportedly gotten into an altercation outside his home when local residents gathered to ask him to reopen one of the entrances to their village, local media reported last month. The local lawmaker had reportedly unilaterally blocked the driveway with his vehicle “so that passing cars wouldn’t kick up dust and dirty his home.”

Read More
KGB Veteran Shoots Neighbor Over Fence

Khadiullin was charged with inflicting “light bodily harm with the use of a weapon," the United Russia party’s regional branch said in an online statement on Tuesday.

The deputy reportedly shot and wounded his neighbor, a fellow United Russia party member, in the elbow with an airgun, according to reports.

“Khadiullin’s membership was suspended due to a criminal case initiated against him,” United Russia said.

“If the court finds him guilty of a crime, his party membership will be canceled,” it added.

42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll
News
Oct. 26 2018
42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

Latest news

Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports
News
Nov. 14 2018
Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports
Russian Lawmaker Tries to Survive on $50 Pension, Calls It ‘Genocide’
News
Nov. 14 2018
Russian Lawmaker Tries to Survive on $50 Pension, Calls It ‘Genocide’
Russia Will Boycott Davos Forum If Sanctioned Oligarchs Are Barred — PM
Business
Nov. 14 2018
Russia Will Boycott Davos Forum If Sanctioned Oligarchs Are Barred — PM

Most read

Meanwhile…

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

News

Putin Resurrects Soviet Super Chicken as a Sanctions Defense

News

Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter

Meanwhile…

Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus

News

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

Sign up for our weekly newsletter