Russian Ruling Party Official Shoots Neighbor Over Driveway Dispute

Russia’s ruling party has suspended the membership of an official in the republic of Tatarstan after he reportedly shot a neighbor who had asked him to unblock the driveway.

The official, Dinar Khadiullin, had reportedly gotten into an altercation outside his home when local residents gathered to ask him to reopen one of the entrances to their village, local media reported last month. The local lawmaker had reportedly unilaterally blocked the driveway with his vehicle “so that passing cars wouldn’t kick up dust and dirty his home.”