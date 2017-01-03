Russian Rights Activists Demand Information on Imprisoned Dissident's Whereabouts

Rights activists are trying to locate an opposition activist who says he was tortured in a Russian prison and then went missing in state custody.

The opposition activist, Ildar Dadin, has been incommunicado for over a month while being transferred to another prison, and activists say his relatives “fear for his life and health.”

On Jan. 2, Lev Ponomaryov, director of the “For Human Right” organization, and Alexei Venediktov, editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy radio station, sent a letter to the Federal Penitentiary Service (FPS) demanding that the authorities reveal Dadin’s location. They were joined by St. Petersburg legislator Boris Vishnevsky, who also demanded information from the FPS.

In his letter, Ponomaryov emphasized that Dadin’s relatives fear for his safety because he had revealed torture in prison. Officials might try to punish him for speaking out, they worry.

On social media, Russians have joined the campaign to get information about Dadin’s whereabouts, writing on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #ГдеИльдарДадин (#WhereIsIldarDadin). So far, however, there has been no new information.