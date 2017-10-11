Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Medvedev Could Be Replaced by Sobyanin or Nabiullina, Bloomberg Says
10 hours ago Russian Restrictions Will Only Affect U.S.-Registered Media Outlets
11 hours ago Russian Drivers Face Bigger Fines for Failure to Yield to Pedestrians
Russia
Medvedev Could Be Replaced by Sobyanin or Nabiullina, Bloomberg Says
Russia
Russian Drivers Face Bigger Fines for Failure to Yield to Pedestrians
Russia
Moscow to Spend $14.3M on Wi-Fi Hotspots Ahead of World Cup
Russia
U.S. Diplomatic Staff in Russia Could See Another Major Cut
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Restrictions Will Only Affect U.S.-Registered Media Outlets

Oct 11, 2017 — 17:14
— Update: 17:14

Russian Restrictions Will Only Affect U.S.-Registered Media Outlets

Oct 11, 2017 — 17:14
— Update: 17:14
Artem Geodakyan / TASS

Russia's Justice Ministry has said it will target U.S.- registered media operating in the country, following reports that several Russian outlets could be labeled "foreign agents," the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday.

Moscow has been threatening reciprocal steps to what it views as Washington’s restrictions on Russian state media outlets RT America and Sputnik International. The Justice Ministry warned three U.S.-funded outlets based in Russia this week that they could be branded a “foreign agent,” a label curbing their activity.

Current Time TV, a 24-hour network produced by U.S. funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in partnership with Voice of America, said it had received the ministry’s warning. Similar letters were received by RFE/RL's Idel.Realii and Krym.Realii projects.

Russian Justice Ministry Warns U.S.-Funded News Outlets in Moscow

On Wednesday, Interfax quoted the ministry’s press service as saying that Russia’s restrictions will affect media outlets registered in the United States. “They are ‘mirror measures’ to the harassment of Russian media in the United States and do not affect the mass media registered in other countries,” the press service was quoted as saying.

On Oct. 8, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that American outlets in Russia could expect retaliation if pressure on RT continued in the United States.

Russian senators, meanwhile, are reportedly proposing that the number of U.S. media organizations be cut to equal the amount of Russian outlets there.

Washington has requested that the Kremlin-backed RT America adhere to a 1930s foreign agent registration law amid concerns over Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.

Related
Moscow
Russian Justice Ministry Warns U.S.-Funded News Outlets in Moscow
Russia
Senators Look to Cut U.S. Media Numbers in Russia
Russia
Tit-for-tat May See U.S. Media Outlets Banned in Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+