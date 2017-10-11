Russian Restrictions Will Only Affect U.S.-Registered Media Outlets

Russia's Justice Ministry has said it will target U.S.- registered media operating in the country, following reports that several Russian outlets could be labeled "foreign agents," the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday.

Moscow has been threatening reciprocal steps to what it views as Washington’s restrictions on Russian state media outlets RT America and Sputnik International. The Justice Ministry warned three U.S.-funded outlets based in Russia this week that they could be branded a “foreign agent,” a label curbing their activity.

Current Time TV, a 24-hour network produced by U.S. funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in partnership with Voice of America, said it had received the ministry’s warning. Similar letters were received by RFE/RL's Idel.Realii and Krym.Realii projects.