News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 18 2018 - 14:04
By Reuters

Russian Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be 'Precise and Painful,' Speaker Warns

Valentina Matvienko

Valentina Matvienko

Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Valentina Matvienko, the speaker of the Russian upper house of parliament, said on Wednesday that Moscow's response to U.S. sanctions will be targeted and painful, Russian news agencies reported.

The United States this month added several Russian firms and officials to a sanctions blacklist in response to what it said were the Kremlin's "malign activities". Moscow says those sanctions are unlawful and has warned that it will retaliate.

Read More
U.S. Targets Oligarchs in New Wave of Anti-Russia Sanctions

"No one should be under any illusions," Matvienko, who is closely aligned with the Kremlin, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

"Russia's response to the sanctions, our so-called counter-sanctions, will be precise, painful, and without question sensitive for exactly those countries that imposed them (the sanctions) on Russia," she was quoted as saying.

"Sanctions are a double-edged sword and those who impose them should understand that sanctions against countries, especially those like Russia, will carry with them risks of serious consequences for those who impose them."

Lawmakers in the lower house of the Russian parliament have drawn up legislation that would give the government powers to ban or restrict imports of U.S. goods and services ranging from medicines to software and rocket engines. However, the Kremlin has not yet said if it backs such measures.

A senior U.S. administration official said on Monday President Donald Trump has delayed imposing additional sanctions on Russia and is unlikely to approve them unless Moscow carries out a new cyber attack or some other provocation.

British Sanctions Against Russia More Threat Than Harm (Op-ed)
Opinion
March 19 2018
British Sanctions Against Russia More Threat Than Harm (Op-ed)
U.S. Doesn't Congratulate Putin Over 'Unsurprising' Election Win
News
March 20 2018
U.S. Doesn't Congratulate Putin Over 'Unsurprising' Election Win
U.S. Criticism of Russian Vote Based on 'Illiterate Lies,' Election Official Says
News
March 20 2018
U.S. Criticism of Russian Vote Based on 'Illiterate Lies,' Election Official Says

Latest news

Pussy Riot Activist Ordered to Do Community Service for Throwing Paper Planes at FSB Building
News
April 18 2018
Pussy Riot Activist Ordered to Do Community Service for Throwing Paper Planes at FSB Building
Russia Tests Facial Recognition Cameras in Moscow Ahead of World Cup
News
April 18 2018
Russia Tests Facial Recognition Cameras in Moscow Ahead of World Cup
Telegram Retains Users After Russia’s Ban Amid Internet Chaos
News
April 18 2018
Telegram Retains Users After Russia’s Ban Amid Internet Chaos
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox