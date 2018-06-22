News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 22 2018 - 19:06

Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking

Mariano Mantel / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Russia’s standing has taken a major in hit in the eyes of other countries, according to the latest study of the reputations of nations around the world.

The Reputation Institute (RI) consulting firm ranks 55 of the world’s biggest countries based on 58,000 individual ratings evaluating factors that include economic health, safety and governance. Sweden, Finland and Switzerland overcame Canada to be at the top of the 2018 list released on Thursday. 

Read More
Moscow State University Named 33rd in World Reputation Ranking

Russia placed 52nd in the ranking, with low scores in transparency, corruption and effective governance.

The country’s reputational gap suffered among the biggest declines globally, according to the RBC business portal’s analysis.

Wedged between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, Russia’s reputation was also topped by that of Venezuela, Iran and Iraq. The United States’ reputation placed 34th, followed by India at 35th and China at 45th.

“[C]ountries with the best reputations have not the largest economies, nor the most powerful armies, but they can influence the global community,” one of the study’s authors, Fernando Prado, said.

'Hide the Pain, Harold' Meme Star Is All Smiles in Moscow
Meanwhile…
May 24 2018
'Hide the Pain, Harold' Meme Star Is All Smiles in Moscow
After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes
Meanwhile…
May 31 2018
After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes

Latest news

Ahead of Rumored Trump-Putin Summit, Flurry of U.S. Officials Visit Russia
News
June 22 2018
Ahead of Rumored Trump-Putin Summit, Flurry of U.S. Officials Visit Russia
Russia Cuts Back HIV Adoption Ban
News
June 22 2018
Russia Cuts Back HIV Adoption Ban
U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team
News
June 22 2018
U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

Most read

News

Taxi Runs Into Crowd in Central Moscow

News

Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force

News

Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars

News

Foreign World Cup Fans Jailed in Russia

News

As U.S. Withdraws, Russia Seeks UN Human Rights Council Seat

Sign up for our weekly newsletter