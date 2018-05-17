News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 17 2018 - 16:05

Russian Regulator Blacklists WhatsApp IP Addresses Before Reversing Decision

Russia’s state media watchdog on Thursday briefly blocked the WhatsApp messaging service in what appears to be a continuation of its campaign to block the Telegram application.

Media watchdog Roskomnadzor blacklisted 10.8 million IP addresses on Thursday, including those of Google and Amazon, disrupting a range of unrelated online services for Russian users. Fifty organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Transparency International appealed for Russia to unblock Telegram in an open letter on Tuesday.

