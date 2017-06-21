Russian Regions Slash Cancer Spending Amid Rising Costs

Russian regions are being forced to slash spending on cancer medications amid growing costs, new data has revealed.

Statistics for 2016 show that spending on oncology treatment has fallen in almost half of Russia's 85 regions, Russian tabloid Izvestia reported Wednesday.

Some areas cut funds by almost half, with the Far-Easter region of Sakhalin decreasing their annual spending by 48.5 percent. The Khanty-Mansi region saw spending decrease by 47.9 percent, while the Magadan Region cut spending by 39 percent.