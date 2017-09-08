Russian Regions Lure Young Voters With Raffles and Rap Concerts

Events are planned in more than half of the Russian regions this Sunday in what is seen as an effort by the authorities to attract voters to the polls, Kommersant reported Friday.

On Sept. 10, Russians will be asked to elect governors in 16 Russian regions, alongside several local legislative and city council elections. Nine regions have scheduled concerts, contests and giveaways to run concurrent with the elections, according to the Kommersant business daily.

The northwestern republic of Karelia, for example, will be giving away a Russian-made car this Sunday, the report said.

The Sverdlovsk region will be holding a series of festivities, raffling off 15 apartments, 130 cars and 10,000 household goods. In order to collect their prize, winners must be registered to vote in their precincts. However, organizers are cited as saying that the festival has nothing to do with the local elections and is not in support of any candidate. The events are organized by the Ural chamber of commerce and industry, according to Kommersant.

Students from local universities in the Crimean city of Sevastopol will compete over voter turnout using hashtags and social media. Winners will be determined from the ratio of voting students to the number of eligible voters at their universities, Kommersant reported, citing an unidentified local elections commission official.

In the westernmost exclave of Kaliningrad, young participants of the “I Decide 2017” promotion will be awarded a pen, headphones and a coupon to take part in the 100-prize raffle.

Omsk and Perm, meanwhile, will host pop concerts, while social media posts in Perm tout free cinema tickets for voters aged 18 to 35. Major events are also scheduled in Tomsk, Saratov, and the capital of the Siberian republic of Buryatia.

The reports of mass events follows revelations of regional authorities secretly campaigning with the use of state funds, and Moscow authorities seeking to ensure the victory of loyal candidates through a limited awareness campaign.

The elections generally receive little attention, with pro-Kremlin candidates standing to gain from a low voter turnout, political scientist Alexander Kynev told The Moscow Times.