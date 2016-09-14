Russia
Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber

Sep. 14 2016 — 16:40
Russians' real incomes fell by 5.3 percent in the first six months of 2016, the country's Audit Chamber announced Wednesday. Real wages, however, stayed on the same level as in the first six months of 2015,  the report found.

The total amount of unpaid wages across the country increased to 3.7 billion rubles ($56.7 million) as of Aug. 1, showing a 2.6 percent increase since the beginning of the year.

Food prices have also grown by 3.2 percent since December 2015, but the rise in prices has slowed when compared to the 10.5 percent price hikes in the first six months of 2015. Prices on other goods also increased — by 4.2 percent, compared to 9.2 percent in the first half of 2015 — while prices for various services rose by 4.4 percent.

The inflation rate in July fell to 3.9 percent, a significant improvement on the 9.4 percent registered at the same time last year.

The Russian economy contracted by 3.7 percent in 2015 after being battered  by Western sanctions and weak oil prices. The slump has continued in the first half of this year, with a brief respite in July. The economy has shown a 0.1 percent growth since June, according to the Gazeta.ru news website.

Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'

2 hours ago

The Ecology Watchdog of the North Caucasus, an environmental NGO involved in battling wildfires in southern Russia, has been labelled a “foreign agent," Russia’s Justice Ministry announced Wednesday. The decision was made after an “unplanned ...

By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat
Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement bar-laboratory, you’ll realize the game isn’t over yet.

By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
