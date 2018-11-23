Russian Rapper Husky Handed 12 Days Behind Bars for Car Performance

A Russian court has sentenced rapper Husky to 12 days in jail for standing on the hood of a car after police raided a venue where he was due to perform.

Dmitry Kuznetsov, 25, who is better known by his stage name Husky, was detained in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar after the authorities disrupted his third gig within a month. Last week, YouTube in Russia blocked the music video to his song “Judas” — which includes the lyric “I have terrorists on the line.”

A Krasnodar court sentenced Husky to 12 days for petty hooliganism, the Open Russia NGO’s human rights branch said Thursday.