Russian Rapper Gnoyny Attacked ‘Professionally’ Before Concert

Seven people assaulted the Russian rapper Vyacheslav Mashnov, known as "Gnoyny" (Rotten) in St. Petersburg on Monday night, in an attack which may have left the musician concussed, the RBC business portal reported.

Gnoyny, who also goes by the nickname "Slava KPSS," (Glory to the Communist Party of the Soviet Union) gained notoriety with rap battles, in which contestants brag and insult each other before a jury. His battle with Oxymirrin in August won more than 26 million views on YouTube.

Andrei Zamai, Gnoyny's manager, told the St. Petersburg Channel 5 that the musician was headed for the VIP entrance of the Avrora club where he was due to perform when unidentified assailants grabbed and beat him, shouting that he should apologize for his provocative lyrics.

"They beat him professionally," Zamai said. "These were organized people who weren't just hooligans but seized with an idea," he said.

Gnoyny performed despite the attack. Mash, the Telegram news service related to LifeNews, reported he had “a few scratches.”

Police told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that they were investigating the incident.