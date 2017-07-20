Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
6 minutes ago Russian Opposition Journalist Latynina’s Home Attacked With Smelly Gas
1 hour ago Russian Farmers Build Straw 'Zenit' Stadium to Challenge World Cup Corruption
1 hour ago Russian Ranking Shows Black Sea Resorts Most Popular Among Foreign Tourists
Russia
Russian Opposition Journalist Latynina’s Home Attacked With Smelly Gas
Russia
State Duma Agrees on Prison Term for Carousel Voting
Russia
American Pioneer in Moscow Media Dies at Age 59
Russia
How the Soviet Union Celebrated Its First Olympics
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Ranking Shows Black Sea Resorts Most Popular Among Foreign Tourists

July 20, 2017 — 10:41
— Update: 10:43

Russian Ranking Shows Black Sea Resorts Most Popular Among Foreign Tourists

July 20, 2017 — 10:41
— Update: 10:43
Igor Yakunin / RIA Novosti archive

Former Olympic host city Sochi tops a rating of the most popular resorts in Russia among foreign holidaymakers, the TurStat tourism research agency reported on Wednesday.

Other hot spots on the Black Sea coast were Anapa and Gelendzhik, both coastal cities in the Krasnodar region.

Turstat also included Yalta in its top three ranking. The seaside resort is located in Crimea which was annexed by Russia in March 2014.

Two resorts on Siberia’s Lake Baikal, the world’s largest freshwater lake by volume, came in fifth and sixth place.

Most foreign tourists visiting the Black Sea come from Europe and former Soviet republics, while Baikal is popular among Chinese visitors in large part due to its geographical proximity.

About 900,000 foreign tourists visit the Krasnodar region and Crimea each year, while in the first six months of 2017 only 39,000 visitors reached remote Baikal, with more than half coming from China, TurStat said.

Yalta took the top spot as the most expensive resort in 2017, where one day of stay starts from 4,200 rubles ($70). The cheapest destination is Sevastopol, also in Crimea, at 3,200 rubles per day, TurStat said. It did not specify how the prices were calculated.

Related
Russia
Chinese Company Invests $11bln in Baikal Tourism Special Economic Zone
World
'Ukrainian Terror Plot' in Crimea Planned to 'Destroy Tourism' — Russian Media
Business
Airlines Cash in on Russia's Turkey Tourism Revival
Business
Russian Tourism to Turkey Falls 90%
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+