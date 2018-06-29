News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
June 29 2018 - 18:06

Russian Railways Translation Gaffe: A Shower in Exchange for a Soul

Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

The price of a shower on Russian Railways? Your soul, if the translation offered up on a sign in the World Cup host city of Volgograd is any indication.

The similarity between the Russian words for “shower” and “soul” (“dush” and “dusha,” respectively) led to a sign offering for-pay showers in Volgograd to be mistakenly translated as “The cost of the service is the soul.”

The first Twitter user who posted a photograph of the sign ridiculed it as “irrefutable proof that Russian Railways is a subsidiary of hell.”

Predictably, Twitter had a field day with the gaffe.

“Obviously, whoever translated this sign didn’t bother to think, or he was making a deal with the devil,” the website Weirdrussia.com observed.

