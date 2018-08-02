Russian Railways Plans Ultra Low-Budget Train Cars Without Toilets

Russian Railways plans to introduce new budget train cars for customers willing to endure a lack of air conditioning and toilets.

Federal Passenger Co., the subsidiary which runs long-distance passenger services for the state-owned Russian Railways, said in an annual report that it plans to upgrade a third of its 19,300 carriages by 2025. As part of the overhaul, the company said it will discontinue more than 5,000 carriages with an average age of 20 years by 2021.