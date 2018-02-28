News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 28 2018 - 09:02

Russian Railways Calls to Abolish List of Banned Professions for Women

Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Russia's state-run rail company has called on the government to abolish an official list of professions banned for women and to allow businesses to make their own hiring decisions.

The Soviet-era list includes over 400 professions in sectors such as metalworking, construction and mining and was originally introduced to protect women’s safety and reproductive health. A section of the list is specifically dedicated to railways, with women legally prohibited from working as train drivers, driver’s assistants, shunters and railway inspectors.

Read More
In Russia, It's a Woman's Job to Challenge Soviet-Era Labor Laws

Russian Railways has proposed to abolish the general list of banned professions and to establish a list of criteria for employers to assess risk factors for women themselves, according to an article in the company-run Gudok magazine published Monday.

“The Labor Ministry’s list is not objective in the present and may result in instances of discrimination against women’s labor,” the publication cited a company official as saying.

“Why are women allowed to fly planes, including military aircraft, but not work as train drivers? There are no equivalent restrictions in the U.S. or Finland,” the publication added.

Russia’s Labor Minister Maksim Topilin replied to the discussion on Tuesday by saying that the list would remain under the government’s supervision.

“Of course, the list has to be reviewed constantly, some professions will be dropped as labor conditions improve. But I hope it will never be in the employers’ purview,” he was cited as saying by the state-owned TASS news agency.

Russian Court Pronounces Woman a ‘Man in Same-Sex Marriage’ in Custody Saga
News
Feb. 13 2018
Russian Court Pronounces Woman a ‘Man in Same-Sex Marriage’ in Custody Saga
Russia Raises Minimum Wage 43% Ahead of Presidential Elections
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russia Raises Minimum Wage 43% Ahead of Presidential Elections
Rusal Is Said to Plan First Woman CEO as Deripaska Steps Down
Business
Feb. 19 2018
Rusal Is Said to Plan First Woman CEO as Deripaska Steps Down

Latest news

What to Expect From Putin’s Federal Assembly Address
News
Feb. 28 2018
What to Expect From Putin’s Federal Assembly Address
Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal
News
Feb. 28 2018
Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal
Fourth Journalist Accuses Russian Deputy Slutsky of Sexual Harassment
News
Feb. 28 2018
Fourth Journalist Accuses Russian Deputy Slutsky of Sexual Harassment

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Moscow in your inbox