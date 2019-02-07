Russian Race Walker Kirdyapkina Gets Doping Ban

Russian race walker Anisya Kirdyapkina has been suspended for doping and is set to be stripped of two World Championship medals, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday.

"All results of Ms Kirdyapkina since 25 February 2011 were disqualified through to 11 October 2013, including forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money obtained during this period," CAS said in a statement.

Kirdyapkina, who retired from competition in 2015, loses her second-place finishes at the 2013 and 2011 World Championships. The decision also brought her a three-year suspension which expires in 2020.