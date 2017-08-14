Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Publisher Admits Removing LGBT Plot from Hit U.S. Fantasy Novel
4 hours ago News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend
4 hours ago Russian Politician Blames West For Starting World War II
Russia
Through Fire and Sand: Russia Takes Gold in the International Tank Biathlon
Russia
News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend
Russia
Harassed LGBT Activists Rally in St. Petersburg
Russia
In Small-Town Russia, a Syrian Imam Battles Islamic Extremism
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Publisher Admits Removing LGBT Plot from Hit U.S. Fantasy Novel

Aug 14, 2017 — 12:56
— Update: 13:09

Russian Publisher Admits Removing LGBT Plot from Hit U.S. Fantasy Novel

Aug 14, 2017 — 12:56
— Update: 13:09
Writer Victoria Schwab Bruce Matsunaga / Flickr

The Russian publisher of the hit American fantasy series Shades of Magic has admitted it redacted one of the books to comply with the country’s “gay propaganda” law.

American fantasy writer Victoria Schwab last week accused the Russian publisher Rosmen of a breach of contract after she found out it had “redacted the entire queer plot [without] permission.”

“I was absolutely horrified. Wouldn’t have known if not for a Russian reader who read both editions,” she said on Twitter. “Publisher in total breach of contract.”

In comments to the Vedomosti business daily, Rosmen on Sunday admitted it had censored a romantic scene between two characters in the second book of the Shades of Magic trilogy to comply with Russian legislation.

“We only did this so that we wouldn’t violate the ban on gay propaganda for minors,” the publishing house’s spokesperson Natalya Brovchuk told Vedomosti. “But we kept the romantic plotline as a whole.”

They said they had notified Schwab’s literary agent of the changes.

Russia introduced nationwide legislation banning “the promotion of non-traditional relationships to children” in 2013. The law, which has been widely condemned by human rights groups, can see individuals fined up to 100,000 rubles ($1,700) and companies up to 1 million rubles.

In the final part of the trilogy, the romance between the LGBT characters is one of the central plotlines, Brovchuk said. The Russian version of the book, which has yet to be published, will either have to be heavily edited or be marked 18+, she said.

In comments to Vedomosti, Schwab said she would have “never agreed to any redacting of [even] one scene.”

“It would have been better not to publish the book at all,” she wrote, adding she intended to end her deal with the publisher.

Related
Russia
Kremlin Sees 'Nothing Unusual' In Kadyrov's Call for Gay Purge
Russia
Russian LGBT Group Alleges Killings of Gay Men in Chechnya
Russia
Russian Court Overturns Order to Deport Gay Journalist to Uzbekistan
Russia
Harassed LGBT Activists Rally in St. Petersburg
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+