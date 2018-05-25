News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 25 2018 - 13:05

Russian Prosecutors Probe Newspaper's 'Negro Laborers' Headline for Racism

evening-kazan.ru

Russian prosecutors have launched proceedings into a Kazan-based newspaper for a racially offensive article about construction workers ahead of the World Cup.

The Vechernyaya Kazan daily sparked heated debates last week for including the word “negro” in the headline of an article about African students hired to work ahead of the tournament this summer. Supporters of the newspaper argue that the Russian version of the word is not tinged with racist undertones, unlike in countries that participated in the Atlantic slave trade.

Prosecutors in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan initiated a probe into the article, acting on a complaint by a local lawmaker, the Prokazan.ru publication reported Friday.

“I didn’t think that our media would publish such ambiguous pieces in the run-up to the World Cup,” the lawmaker who issued the complaint, Alexander Sidyakin, wrote in a social media post.

“It is all the more offensive that this was intended for readers in Kazan, who of course did not appreciate the publication’s humor. I didn’t appreciate it either, but maybe the prosecution will,” he added.

The regional prosecutor’s office will decide whether to open an investigation after the inspection, its deputy chief Ruslan Galiyev was cited as saying.

The headline in question also featured the phrase “V-e-ery Black Workers,” a play on the Russian word “chernorobochiy,” which refers to an unskilled worker.

With less than three weeks to go before the World Cup kicks off in 11 Russian cities including Kazan, Russian officials have led a crackdown on incidents that could mar the country’s image.

FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly
News
May 08 2018
FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly
Russian Football Union Targets Fans Guilty of Racism at France Friendly
News
May 09 2018
Russian Football Union Targets Fans Guilty of Racism at France Friendly

Latest news

OPEC and Russia Prepared to Raise Oil Output Under U.S. Pressure
Business
May 25 2018
OPEC and Russia Prepared to Raise Oil Output Under U.S. Pressure
The Netherlands and Australia Blame Russia for MH-17 Downing, Call for Justice
News
May 25 2018
The Netherlands and Australia Blame Russia for MH-17 Downing, Call for Justice
U.S. Ambassador Avoids Meeting With Sanctioned Russian Tycoon at St. Petersburg Forum
News
May 25 2018
U.S. Ambassador Avoids Meeting With Sanctioned Russian Tycoon at St. Petersburg Forum

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox