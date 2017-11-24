News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
12 hours ago Russian Lawmaker Wants to Label McDonald’s a ‘Foreign Agent’
12 hours ago Russia’s Olympic Flagbearer in Sochi Banned for Life for Doping
12 hours ago Russia Curbs Migrant Quotas in 2018
News
Russian Lawmaker Wants to Label McDonald’s a ‘Foreign Agent’
News
Russia’s Olympic Flagbearer in Sochi Banned for Life for Doping
News
Russia Curbs Migrant Quotas in 2018
Meanwhile…
Minecraft Lenin Statue Riles Russia’s Communists
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Sobchak’s Statements on Crimea

Nov 24, 2017 — 10:10
— Update: 10:13

Russian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Sobchak’s Statements on Crimea

Nov 24, 2017 — 10:10
— Update: 10:13
Ksenia Sobchak / Vedyashkin Sergei / Moskva News Agency

Ksenia Sobchak, the celebrity journalist and presidential hopeful, is under investigation by Russia’s prosecutor’s office over her statements describing Crimea as part of Ukraine.

Speaking at her first press conference since announcing her presidential bid on Oct. 24, Sobchak said that Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014 had violated international law.

In an interview for CNN on Nov. 9, Sobchak also said that she agreed with Western sanctions on Russia and that a disputed referendum in Crimea on whether to join Russia had been staged by Moscow to justify the annexation.

Earlier, she argued that a new referendum should be held to determine Crimea’s status. 

See: Ksenia Sobchak, Russia’s Star Presidential Candidate, Will Be Heard

During a broadcast on the liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy on Wednesday, Sobchak said she had received an official letter from the prosecutor's office about her comments.

"There's already been a check by the Prosecutor General's Office, they're investigating my statements on Crimea," she said.

Sobchak’s spokeswoman, Ksenia Chudinova, told the Interfax news agency the investigation was the result of a complaint filed by Ruslan Ostashko, editor-in-chief of the PolitRussia patriotic site.

Related
News
Kremlin Blanks ‘Annexation’ From German President’s Speech on Crimea
News
The Die Is Cast
News
Ksenia Sobchak, Russia’s Star Presidential Candidate, Will Be Heard
News
Navalny Won’t Hand the Kremlin Freebies by Criticizing Sobchak
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+