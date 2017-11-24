Russian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Sobchak’s Statements on Crimea

Ksenia Sobchak, the celebrity journalist and presidential hopeful, is under investigation by Russia’s prosecutor’s office over her statements describing Crimea as part of Ukraine.

Speaking at her first press conference since announcing her presidential bid on Oct. 24, Sobchak said that Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014 had violated international law.

In an interview for CNN on Nov. 9, Sobchak also said that she agreed with Western sanctions on Russia and that a disputed referendum in Crimea on whether to join Russia had been staged by Moscow to justify the annexation.

Earlier, she argued that a new referendum should be held to determine Crimea’s status.