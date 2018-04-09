Russian Prosecutor Demands U.K. Return $500Bln 'Looted' by Russian Criminals

The Prosecutor General’s Office has sought the extradition of 61 Russians accused of financial crimes since 2002, Prosecutor General Yury Chaika told the state-run NTV channel in an interview Sunday. Chaika said Russia incurred $500 billion in “direct losses,” adding that “significantly more” has been siphoned off to the U.K.

Russia’s chief prosecutor has demanded that Britain return $500 billion stolen by Russian economic criminals that Moscow has been seeking to repatriate for over a decade.

“Keep the criminals but give us back the money. This is our money,” Chaika said.

According to Russia’s chief prosecutor, Moscow hopes that London will use its anti-money laundering and corruption laws “in accordance with the standards of a civilized state and not on the principle of looting the looted.”

“In other words, they stole in Russia and now Great Britain will seize [the assets] and take it all into its budget,” Chaika said.