Russia Today, the Kremlin’s flagship media outlet abroad, has been vindicated by a correction issued on the website of independent radio station Ekho Moskvy. It turns out that Evgeniya Albats, one of the station’s longtime hosts, exaggerated the federal funds allocated to create a French-language version of RT: the correct figure is 1.2 billion rubles ($20.7 million), not 3 billion rubles ($51.6 million), as stated on air.

Albats mentioned the government's funding for RT in a radio segment about the television network’s influence on French voters, pointing out that the Kremlin is spending billions of rubles supposedly to meddle in French politics, while cutting domestic spending on healthcare, education, science, and more.