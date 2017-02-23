Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
16 seconds ago Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France
5 hours ago Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force
6 hours ago Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training
Russia
Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force
Russia
Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System
Russia
Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax
Russia
Russia Retires Legendary Soviet-Designed Space Rocket
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
16 seconds ago Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France
5 hours ago Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force
6 hours ago Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France

Feb 23, 2017 — 00:24
— Update: 00:23

Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France

Feb 23, 2017 — 00:24
— Update: 00:23

Russia Today, the Kremlin’s flagship media outlet abroad, has been vindicated by a correction issued on the website of independent radio station Ekho Moskvy. It turns out that Evgeniya Albats, one of the station’s longtime hosts, exaggerated the federal funds allocated to create a French-language version of RT: the correct figure is 1.2 billion rubles ($20.7 million), not 3 billion rubles ($51.6 million), as stated on air.

Albats mentioned the government's funding for RT in a radio segment about the television network’s influence on French voters, pointing out that the Kremlin is spending billions of rubles supposedly to meddle in French politics, while cutting domestic spending on healthcare, education, science, and more.

Christ Versus Satire

2 hours ago

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

5 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

6 hours ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

7 hours ago

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

8 hours ago

Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System

10 hours ago

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)

11 hours ago

Russia Retires Legendary Soviet-Designed Space Rocket

5 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

6 hours ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

7 hours ago

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

5 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

6 hours ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

7 hours ago

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

5 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

6 hours ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

7 hours ago

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

4 hours ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
4 hours ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Print edition — 7 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

2 days, 2 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

8 hours ago

Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System

10 hours ago

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)

11 hours ago

Russia Retires Legendary Soviet-Designed Space Rocket

9 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

9 hours ago

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

9 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

9 hours ago

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

9 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

9 hours ago

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

11 hours ago

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in the 1950s in which he coaxes celebrities into revealing their true nature by asking them to jump for the camera.

see more

11 hours ago

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in the 1950s in which he coaxes celebrities into revealing their true nature ...

1 day ago

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

This year’s Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy

11 hours ago

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in the 1950s in which he coaxes celebrities into revealing their true nature by asking them to jump for the camera.

New issue — 7 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
2 days ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
2 days ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

11 hours ago

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Expands in Middle East

11 hours ago

Russia's Supreme Court Releases Jailed Activist Ildar Dadin

13 hours ago

One-Quarter of February Rainfall Hits Moscow in 48 Hours

14 hours ago

Putin Enjoys Popularity Spike in U.S.

1 day ago

Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

1 day ago

UK Passes Amendment to Russian Bill Modeled on U.S. Magnitsky Act

Thu. Feb. 23

More events
The Price Theater
Paterson Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Pygmalion Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

11 hours ago

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Expands in Middle East

11 hours ago

Russia's Supreme Court Releases Jailed Activist Ildar Dadin

13 hours ago

One-Quarter of February Rainfall Hits Moscow in 48 Hours

14 hours ago

Putin Enjoys Popularity Spike in U.S.

1 day ago

Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

1 day ago

UK Passes Amendment to Russian Bill Modeled on U.S. Magnitsky Act

8 hours ago

Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System

10 hours ago

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)

11 hours ago

Russia Retires Legendary Soviet-Designed Space Rocket

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

1 day ago
This year’s Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy

Trump’s New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia’s

1 day ago
Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn’t particularly happy ...

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

1 day ago
This year’s Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Trump’s New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia’s

Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn’t particularly happy with what it does know

1 day ago

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

Most Read

Christ Versus Satire

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+