Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'

Russia's state-owned media giants have been named of "essential significance" to Russia's state security, the Meduza news website reported Wednesday.

The Rossiya Segodnya news agency (formerly RIA Novosti,) the TASS news agency, and the VGTRK television and radio holding, all made the list of of state companies that bear “essential significance in protecting the rights and lawful interests of Russian citizens, as well as defense potential and security of the state.”



The list, which was first approved on Dec. 31, 2016, and published on Jan. 11, also named the Federal Guard Service and the Federal Security Service to be of importance, as well as companies involved with the Defense Ministry, made the list.