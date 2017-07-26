Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
14 minutes ago More Rich Russians Are Declaring Foreign Bank Accounts
43 minutes ago Inmates at Urals Prison Go On Hunger Strike, Demanding Harem-Style Visits and English Conversation
3 hours ago Facing Scrutiny for FSB Ties, Kaspersky Lab Offers Free Antivirus to the World
Russia
More Rich Russians Are Declaring Foreign Bank Accounts
Russia
Facing Scrutiny for FSB Ties, Kaspersky Lab Offers Free Antivirus to the World
Russia
Movie Putin Lands on Hollywood's Cutting-Room Floor
Russia
U.S. Declassifies Interviews With KGB Officer on JFK Assassin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Inmates at Urals Prison Go On Hunger Strike, Demanding Harem-Style Visits and English Conversation

July 26, 2017 — 15:37
— Update: 15:43

Inmates at Urals Prison Go On Hunger Strike, Demanding Harem-Style Visits and English Conversation

July 26, 2017 — 15:37
— Update: 15:43
Yury Tutov / TASS

Inmates at a prison in the Urals have gone on a hunger strike, with some demands including visitation rights for multiple wives and English-language conversation.

Fifteen inmates from the labor camp No. 5 in the city of Nizhny Tagil started their hunger strike on July 19, the RIA Novosti news agency reported this week, citing a spokesperson for the local branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN).

Regional prosecutors say the inmates are using the strike to force out the prison leadership and soften the regime at the high-security prison. 

Among the more exotic demands, one Muslim inmate has asked to be allowed to have dates with his multiple wives — in turns— and another inmate has complained that he is not allowed to speak on the phone in a foreign language, the RIA report said, identifying the language as English.  

Three inmates also inflicted wounds on themselves in what the region’s FSIN branch has called “blackmail," targeted at the prison authorities.

Earlier this month, an inmate at the same prison appealed to President Vladimir Putin in a video uploaded to YouTube, complaining of torture at the facility.

 

Related
Russia
State Duma Passes Law to Strip Terrorists of Russian Citizenship
Russia
Prison Still Holding 'Freed' Russian Dissident Dadin
Russia
Russian Dissident Ildar Dadin Reappears in Altai Prison Colony
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+