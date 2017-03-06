Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

Navalny Has Exposed the Russian Prime Minister’s Corruption. Now What?
Russian officials believe their lifestyles are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
Howard Schatz: 25 Year Retrospective
The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. Read more
The First Woman in Space, Russia's Valentina Tereshkova Turns 80
Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies
New Oedipus Rex directed by Rimas Tuminas
In the second part of Sophocles’ classic tragedies about the King of Thebes who killed his father Laius and married his mother, Oedipus is searching for the murderer of Laius in order to end a plague ravaging Thebes, unaware that the killer he is looking for is none other than himself. Rimas Tuminas’ new staging stars Viktor Dobronravov, Lyudmila Maksakova, Yevgeny Knyazev, and artists of the National Theater of Greece Choir. Read more