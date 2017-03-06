Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

Russia
March 6, 2017 — 18:30
— Update: 18:29

March 6, 2017 — 18:30
— Update: 18:29
Pixabay, edited by The Moscow Times

Two men in the Russian city of Tomsk were detained last week outside a local prison, after trying to deliver a mobile phone to their friend, who’s currently an inmate at the facility. The scheme failed, despite its creativity: they taped the phone to a drone and flew it over the prison grounds in the middle of the night.

Patrol guards discovered the two suspects, both young men in their twenties, with a drone remote control and several spare mobile phones, according to the news agency RIA Novosti. One of the men reportedly served time for theft, and is a former cellmate of the current prisoner who hoped to get his hands on the airlifted mobile phone.

The two men now face administrative fines as high as 5,000 rubles ($86), and they shouldn’t expect to get back their drone quadcopter.

In January, prison guards in Murmansk also intercepted a drone carrying several mobile phones, but the aircraft’s operator fled the scene before being discovered.

Navalny Has Exposed the Russian Prime Minister’s Corruption. Now What?

6 hours ago

Russian officials believe their lifestyles are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state

1 hour ago

Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

6 hours ago

Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

7 hours ago

First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

8 hours ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

2 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

3 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, from traditional romantic options to more dynamic outdoor activities.

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, from traditional romantic options to more dynamic outdoor activities.

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, from traditional romantic options to more dynamic outdoor activities.

Exhibition

Howard Schatz: 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. Read more

Read more

By Michele A. Berdy
Beware the Russian Furies of March

3 days ago

You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian’s got you covered.

Print edition — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

The First Woman in Space, Russia's Valentina Tereshkova Turns 80

3 hours ago
These are among seminal moments in the life of the first woman in space

7 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

7 hours ago

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on your small screen, along with Soviet heroines Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova.

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on your small screen, along with Soviet heroines Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova.

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on your small screen, along with Soviet heroines Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova.

2 days ago

Burying the Bombshell

Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the past are paying less attention now.

New issue — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top
It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

4 days ago

Moscow is intent linking deals with Trump into a “grand bargain” where Russia’s interests in Ukraine and European security would crowd out ...

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon ...

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Anniversary Forum «Professional growth»
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

