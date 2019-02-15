News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Feb. 15 2019 - 14:02

Russian Priest Under Fire for Sultry Sermons

Vladimir Golovin

Vladimir Golovin

pravoslavie.ru

A Russian Orthodox priest has been defrocked for his adult-themed sermons that shocked congregations, church authorities have said.

The news comes a little over two months after another Russian priest was investigated for publicizing his love of luxury brands including Gucci on social media.

Read More
Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

Archpriest Vladimir Golovin, who had gained notoriety for his racy services, was suspended in August by the diocese in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan for several public remarks that it said “bordered on blasphemy and mockery of Christ.”

Russian Orthodox officials rebuked Golovin for openly addressing topics in his sermons including pornography, choice of lingerie and advising women to “imagine how a man performs [his] physiological functions.”

A church court found Golovin guilty and defrocked him for infractions including slander and “engaging in activities that embarrass believers,” the Chistopol Eparchy announced on its website Thursday.

Golovin was also found guilty of distorting church teachings about prayer, creating a community that opposes the church and “persistent disobedience” toward his bishop, the church court said.

Russia Named in List of 50 Countries in Which Christians Face Persecution
News
Jan. 17 2019
Russia Named in List of 50 Countries in Which Christians Face Persecution
Ready to Take the Plunge? Here Are 5 Tips for Surviving Epiphany in Russia
City
Jan. 17 2019
Ready to Take the Plunge? Here Are 5 Tips for Surviving Epiphany in Russia
Orthodox Patriarch Kirill Named 'Honorary Professor' by Russian Academy of Sciences
News
Jan. 18 2019
Orthodox Patriarch Kirill Named 'Honorary Professor' by Russian Academy of Sciences


Latest news

We're Ready to Unite With Russia, Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says
News
Feb. 15 2019
We're Ready to Unite With Russia, Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says
Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan
News
Feb. 15 2019
Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan
U.S. Founder of Major Private Equity Group Detained in Russia on Embezzlement Charges, Explained
News
Feb. 15 2019
U.S. Founder of Major Private Equity Group Detained in Russia on Embezzlement Charges, Explained

Most read

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

After Jailing of Jehovah’s Witness, Human Rights Activists Warn of 'Wave' of Arrests

News

Russia Moves to Mask Its Soldiers' Digital Trail

News

Putin’s Ambitious Plan to Overhaul Russia’s Economy Will Cost $390 Bln, Government Estimates

Sign up for our weekly newsletter