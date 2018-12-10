News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Dec. 10 2018 - 12:12

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

Russia's Orthodox Church is investigating one of its priests over a series of Instagram photographs in which he is seen flaunting luxury clothing brands, a church spokesman has said. 

Vyacheslav Baskakov, a priest in the Tver region near Moscow, sparked controversy late last week with a series of photographs featuring expensive clothes including a Louis Vuitton signature handbag and Gucci shoes. The Instagram account that hosted the pictures has since been taken down, but not before social media users widely distributed the images.

Instagram

Russian priests have in the past sparked controversy over luxurious lifestyles. Most notably, in 2012, the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill came under fire for wearing an expensive Breguet wristwatch.

Alexander Volkov, a spokesman for Patriarch Kirill, said on Sunday that a church disciplinary committee would investigate Baskakov’s posts and attempt “to return him to his senses.” 

“Such an immodest and unrestrained lifestyle should not be characteristic of priests in the church,” Volkov was cited as saying by the Govorit Moskva radio station.

Instagram

“A clergyman cannot be a priest in the church in the morning and then be whoever he wants after lunchtime,” he added.

Jehovah’s Witnesses Leader Detained in Siberia — Reports
News
Nov. 12 2018
Jehovah’s Witnesses Leader Detained in Siberia — Reports
Ukraine Church Spokesman Accuses Moscow of Petrol Bomb Attack on Kiev Cathedral
News
Nov. 15 2018
Ukraine Church Spokesman Accuses Moscow of Petrol Bomb Attack on Kiev Cathedral
Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports
News
Nov. 30 2018
Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports


Latest news

'Intoxicated' Shooter Detained in Russian Church After Boar Hunt, Local Media Report
Meanwhile…
Dec. 10 2018
'Intoxicated' Shooter Detained in Russian Church After Boar Hunt, Local Media Report
Moscow Residents Turn to Car-Sharing After Parking Crackdown
News
Dec. 10 2018
Moscow Residents Turn to Car-Sharing After Parking Crackdown
Average Monthly Pension in Russia Is $210, State Fund Tells Media
News
Dec. 10 2018
Average Monthly Pension in Russia Is $210, State Fund Tells Media

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Sign up for our weekly newsletter