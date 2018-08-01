News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 01 2018 - 17:08

Russian Premier League Attendance Skyrockets 71% After World Cup

Over 27,000 fans came to Rostov's new stadium for the first game of the Premier League season.

Over 27,000 fans came to Rostov's new stadium for the first game of the Premier League season.

Valery Matytsin / TASS

The World Cup effect appears to have rubbed off on the Russian Premier League, which saw a 71 percent spike in attendance this week following the country’s hosting of the global football tournament.

Russia spent an estimated $3.4 billion on constructing nine new stadiums from scratch and renovating three others for the World Cup. The high maintenance costs of the new stadiums has fueled speculation that smaller cities may struggle to maintain the infrastructure without sell-out crowds.

Read More
What Will Russia Do With Its Giant World Cup Stadiums?

The first matchday of the Russian Premier League’s (RPL) new season, which kicked off with eight games last weekend, set an attendance record of 169,600 fans, the league said in a press release Tuesday, with an average of 21,200 fans per match.

Last year, the same eight games were attended by less than 100,000 fans.

High stadium attendance was also observed at games in Russia’s second-division, the Football National League (FNL), with venues in World Cup host cities including Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad averaging almost 20,000 fans.

Saransk, Russia’s smallest host city, saw 26,000 people attend a second-division game two days after the World Cup final.

Here is a selection of Instagram posts from the new season.


Mordovia Arena, Saransk

July 17. Mordovia vs. Nizhny Novgorod (FNL: second division)

26,564 spectators. 

Spartak Stadium, Moscow

July 17. Spartak vs. Orenburg (RPL: first division)

36,672 spectators. 

Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

July 28. Rostov vs. Terek (RPL: first division)

27,975 spectators. 

Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

July 22. Rotor vs. Luch (FNL: second division)

30,611 spectators. 

Artyom Dzyuba: Russian Football's Prodigal Son
News
July 04 2018
Artyom Dzyuba: Russian Football's Prodigal Son
Russia Kicked Out of World Cup
News
July 08 2018
Russia Kicked Out of World Cup
World Cup Hosts Russia Disappointed but Exit With Pride
News
July 08 2018
World Cup Hosts Russia Disappointed but Exit With Pride

Latest news

'Begemot' Cat Reportedly Abducted in Central Moscow’s Bulgakov House
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
'Begemot' Cat Reportedly Abducted in Central Moscow’s Bulgakov House
Zombie Walk in Russia Canceled Over Religious Objections
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
Zombie Walk in Russia Canceled Over Religious Objections
Hip-Hop Polar Bear Advertises Public Services in the Russian Arctic
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
Hip-Hop Polar Bear Advertises Public Services in the Russian Arctic

Most read

News

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

News

Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Ambush, Reports

News

Second Russian Scientist Charged With Treason in July

News

Russian Military Needed in Syria Long Term, Assad Says

News

Putin Recreates Soviet-Era Patriotic Directorate in Russia's Army

Sign up for our weekly newsletter