News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
Feb. 08 2018 - 10:02

Russian Post Office Intercepts Attempt to Mail AK-47 to Siberia

Roman Pimenov / TASS

Russian postal employees have intercepted an attempt to send a Kalashnikov rifle through the mail from Moscow to Siberia.

Russia has strict gun laws that make it hard for residents to obtain firearms, although hunting rifles are common. In 2014, a law was passed that licensed the carrying of guns for self-defense.

Read More
Read more: Russians, Their Guns And the State

A postal customer attempted to send a package with a rifle and an assault weapon, the Russian Post said in a press release published Wednesday.

“During a postal inspection in Moscow, specialists from the Russian Post security service discovered two units of firearms in the postal division: a rifle and a Kalashnikov,” the press release said.

The goods were going to be mailed from Moscow to the Zabaikalsky Territory in Russia’s Far East.

The post office has handed the address of the recipient to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Latest news

Migrants Riot to Demand Faster Deportation From Russia
News
Feb. 08 2018
Migrants Riot to Demand Faster Deportation From Russia
Russia Launches Pre-Emptive Strike in Olympics 'Info War'
News
Feb. 08 2018
Russia Launches Pre-Emptive Strike in Olympics 'Info War'
Russian Embassy in Norway Denies Training Neo-Nazi Groups
News
Feb. 08 2018
Russian Embassy in Norway Denies Training Neo-Nazi Groups

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Calls To Legalize Marijuana

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Hundreds Detained at Navalny's Boycott Rallies Across Russia — Live Blog

News

How Russia’s First Married Gay Couple Ended Up Fleeing

Moscow in your inbox