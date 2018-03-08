Russian Pop Stars Release Song in Support of ‘Guiding Star’ Putin

Some of Russia’s top celebrities have recorded a song in support of President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections later this month.

Putin is expected to secure an overwhelming victory in the March 18 vote in which the authorities’ main goal will be to increase the turnout, pundits say.

In a song titled “Guiding Star,” some of the most recognizable names in Russian pop music, including singer Grigory Leps, Eurovision winner and pop star Dima Bilan and rapper Timati, encourage Russians to vote for the incumbent.

The video, which first appeared on the “Putin Team” VKontakte social media page on Wednesday, had been viewed some 11 million times by Thursday morning.

The “Putin Team” movement was founded in November 2017 by NHL hockey star Alexander Ovechkin. A slew of famous musicians, actors and athletes have joined the group since.