Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
29 seconds ago Russia's Top Pop Star Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump
12 minutes ago Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches
49 minutes ago Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding
Russia
Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding
Moscow
Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial
Russia
A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans
Russia
Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home

Russia's Top Pop Star Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

Sep. 07 2016 — 13:38
— Update: 13:39

Russia's Top Pop Star Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

Sep. 07 2016 — 13:38
— Update: 13:39

One of Russia's most famous pop stars, Filip Kirkorov, has given his support to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Kirkorov called Trump a "gentleman."

“Donald Trump. Oh my god. I always put him on a pedestal – like an example of a great mind, businessman and human. Because he was always very nice, very gentle," Kirkorov said.

The Bulgarian-born singer was invited to sing at Trump's Atlanta casino in 1994, and met the man himself when he served as a jury member at the Miss Universe pageant.


Kirkorov, the ex-husband of Russian diva Alla Pugacheva, is a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Filip Kirkorov / YouTube

Kirkorov also expressed his hope that Trump could mend American ties with Moscow if he wins the U.S presidential election in November.

“If Donald Trump will be president, the relationship between our country will be much much better, closer. I pray for that because I miss something very special between Russia and America,” he said.

Ukraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup

3 hours ago

Ukraine could boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia should the country qualify for the tournament, the Izvestiya newspaper reported Wednesday. "The Ukrainian government and its football officials are seriously looking at boycotting the ...

12 minutes ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

49 minutes ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

1 hour ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial

18 hours ago

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

18 hours ago

Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home

19 hours ago

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

12 minutes ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

49 minutes ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

1 hour ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial

12 minutes ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

49 minutes ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

1 hour ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial
4 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
4 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

1 day ago

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and ...

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

1 day ago

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and by 19.4 percent on POS loans. In fact, the average ...

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

1 day ago

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and by 19.4 percent on POS loans. In fact, the average payment has nearly reached ...
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
2 days, 2 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

18 hours ago

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

18 hours ago

Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home

19 hours ago

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise

1 day ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits by a lava lamp, cracking jokes about organized religion.

see more

1 day ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits ...

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the ...

1 day ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits by a lava lamp, cracking jokes about organized religion.

New issue — 6 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s ...

23 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Hankering for spicy ramen on-the-go, a big meaty burger or a hidden gem in the center where you can relax with friends over a cocktail or two? Look no further than our roundup of everything that's new and delicious in Moscow.

23 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Hankering for spicy ramen on-the-go, a big meaty burger or a hidden gem in the center where you can relax with friends over a cocktail or two? Look no further than our roundup of everything that's new and delicious in Moscow.

20 hours ago

Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil
Russian energy giant Gazprom has invited China National Offshore Oil Coorporation (CNOOC) to drill for oil in the ...

20 hours ago

Putin Pays Tribute to Islam Karimov in Uzbekistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Uzbek city of Samarkand to lay a wreath at the tomb ...

20 hours ago

Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil
Russian energy giant Gazprom has invited China National Offshore Oil Coorporation (CNOOC) to drill for oil in the ...

20 hours ago

Putin Pays Tribute to Islam Karimov in Uzbekistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Uzbek city of Samarkand to lay a wreath at the tomb ...

18 hours ago

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans
Russian lawmakers from the Communist Party have formally introduced legislation that would make it a crime to offend ...

18 hours ago

Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home
Russian security services say they found a “spy-pen” in the home of video blogger Ruslan Sokolovsky, who was ...
4 days ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
4 days ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure ...

20 hours ago

When You're Russia's Ruling Political Party, This Is How You Do Billboards

22 hours ago

Russia Spends 18% of Reserve Funds in August to Plug Budget Deficit

1 day ago

Delta Suspends Direct Flights Between Russia and U.S.

1 day ago

VimpelCom Russia Chief Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal

1 day ago

Cop Sacked for Complaining About Food at Eastern Economic Forum

1 day ago

Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’
Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ
2 days ago
AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by ...
Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ
2 days ago
AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile ...
Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
1 day ago
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or ...

Most Read

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise

Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+