Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

Four deputies from Russia's Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) want to repeal the legislation, which they say punishes activists twice for the same offense.

Under Russian law, anyone who “repeatedly” holds unauthorized rallies, demonstrations, marches or pickets face up to five years in prison.

Russian politicians want to scrap laws which punish activists for breaking anti-protest legislation.

Read More: Crime, Punishment and More Punishment in Russia's Prisons

Deputies Igor Lebedev, Yaroslav Nilov, Sergei Ivanov and Andrei Svintsov submitted the proposal to the country's State Duma, where it will appear before politicians on Monday.

The men say that punishment doled out to repeat offenders is “disproportionate to the seriousness of [their] offenses.”

The moral and political costs of the introduction of Article 212.1 of the Criminal Code, according to the deputies who prepared the bill, "turned out to be unacceptably high for society as a whole and individual citizens in particular."

The legislation, which came into force in July 2014, has already been used against prominent Russian activist Ildar Dadin.