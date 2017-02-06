Russia
Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

Feb 6, 2017 — 13:53
— Update: 14:14

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

Feb 6, 2017 — 13:53
— Update: 14:14
Denis Abramov / Vedomosti

Russian politicians want to scrap laws which punish activists for breaking anti-protest legislation.

Under Russian law, anyone who “repeatedly” holds unauthorized rallies, demonstrations, marches or pickets face up to five years in prison.

Four deputies from Russia's Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) want to repeal the legislation, which they say punishes activists twice for the same offense.

Read More: Crime, Punishment and More Punishment in Russia's Prisons

Deputies Igor Lebedev, Yaroslav Nilov, Sergei Ivanov and Andrei Svintsov submitted the proposal to the country's State Duma, where it will appear before politicians on Monday.

The men say that punishment doled out to repeat offenders is “disproportionate to the seriousness of [their] offenses.”

The moral and political costs of the introduction of Article 212.1 of the Criminal Code, according to the deputies who prepared the bill, "turned out to be unacceptably high for society as a whole and individual citizens in particular."

The legislation, which came into force in July 2014, has already been used against prominent Russian activist Ildar Dadin.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of an impending ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of an impending ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of an impending ...

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

It’s the End of the World as the Russian Elites Know it

2 days ago

Those who control resources are becoming feudal lords who are establishing new laws for their domains.

In Black and White: Russia Before the Fall of the Empire

A collection of black and white photographs taken by unknown photographers gives us a glimpse into life in the expansive Russian Empire, overthrown one hundred ...

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

Beluga Opens at the National

Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of sturgeon), and it’s located at the Hotel National.

Beluga Opens at the National

Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of sturgeon), and it’s located at the Hotel National.

Beluga Opens at the National

Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of sturgeon), and it’s located at the Hotel National.

By Michele A. Berdy

Beyond the Russian Pale

3 days ago

When the world was marking the Holocaust Remembrance Day last week, it turned out that a lot of people didn’t know what ...

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales and a short, pudgy, expansive 20th century ...

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic ...

