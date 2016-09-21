Russian Politician's Daughter Jailed for Killing Two Is Released

The daughter of a Russian politician has been released from prison after serving just months of a four year sentence for killing two people in a drunken car crash, the Flash Siberia news website reported Wednesday.

A court in the Siberian city of Irkutsk approved the request of Yulia Kiseleva, 27, to defer her sentence until her baby daughter reached the age of 14.

The original sentence this January was three years and six months in prison, but was extended to four years following her imprisonment in March.

Kiseleva originally made headlines in July 2015 after jumping a red light whilst traveling at 160 kph in her Mercedes. She then crashed into a parked SUV, killing both the vehicle’s driver, a local police officer, and his passenger.

Kiseleva was hospitalized after the crash, with tests showing her blood alcohol level to be 11 times over the legal driving limit.

Following the accident, Kiseleva’s mother, a deputy for the Irkutsk Regional Parliament resigned from her post, citing the need to “avoid speculation that her status might prevent a fair trial,” but later withdrew her resignation.



