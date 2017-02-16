Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

A Russian politician who defected to Ukraine has been charged in absentia with large-scale fraud.

Former Communist Party deputy Denis Voronenkov reportedly fled to Kiev during the investigation in October 2016, which focused on an illegal property seizure two years earlier.

As an elected member of parliament, Voronenkov had previously been immune from prosecution. He then lost his seat in elections in September 2016.

The charges were formally brought against Voronenkov the day after he gave a damning interview to Ukrainian media outlet Censor.net.ua.

He told the channel that Russia was in the grip of a "pseudo-patriotic frenzy” similar to Nazi Germany, and claimed that it was a “mistake” for Russia to annex the Crimean peninsula.

Voronenkov also revealed that he had gained Ukrainian citizenship in December 2016.