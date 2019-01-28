News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 28 2019 - 11:01
By Reuters

Russian Police Turn Up Painting Stolen From Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery

Moskva News Agency

Russian police have recovered a painting by prominent artist Arkhip Kuindzhi stolen from a Moscow gallery on Sunday and detained the suspected thief, TASS state news agency said on Monday, citing a police official.

A 31-year-old man told police where he had hidden the painting, TASS quoted a spokeswoman for the Russian Internal Ministry, Irina Volk, as saying.

The work, "Ai Petri. Crimea", was painted in 1908 by Kuindzhi, a Russian artist of Greek origin, and depicts a mountain in the Crimea peninsula.

It was stolen from Moscow's Tretyakov art gallery on Sunday. Kuindzhi's 1881 work "Birch grove" was sold at auction house Sotheby's for more than $3 million in 2008.

Security camera footage of the moment the painting was removed.
