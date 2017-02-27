Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
49 minutes ago Russian Social Services Under Fire for Approving of LGBT Site
1 hour ago Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter
2 hours ago Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold
Russia
Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold
Russia
Russian Agents Acted as Recruiters to Justify CIA Meetings
Russia
Opposition Activist Dadin Finally Released From Prison, Vows to Continue Fight
Russia
Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
49 minutes ago Russian Social Services Under Fire for Approving of LGBT Site
1 hour ago Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter
2 hours ago Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold

Russian Social Services Under Fire for Approving of LGBT Site

Feb 27, 2017 — 14:30
— Update: 15:18

Russian Social Services Under Fire for Approving of LGBT Site

Feb 27, 2017 — 14:30
— Update: 15:18
Deti-404

Russia's Investigative Committee in the northern city of Tyumen has launched a probe into experts who made favorable assessments of Deti-404 (Children-404), an online community that provides support for LGBT teenagers, the Takie Dela news outlet reported Monday.

The prosecutor's office in Tyumen requested an expert report on Deti-404 in July last year from the local social service center. Oksana Latsilnik and Marina Petukhova, both experts at the center, were supposed to answer two questions: whether information published on Deti-404 was “damaging children's health and development” and whether it should be banned.

Contrary to expectations, Latsilnik and Petukhova wrote in their assessment that Deti-404 “promotes tolerance towards LGBT teenagers, helps them resolve crises related to their sexuality.” The experts also said that the online community “helps teenagers get support from their peers and adult specialists [psychologists].”

Local activist Yuri Ryabtsev complained about the report to the Tyumen prosecutor's office in February, calling for protecting children from information that can “damage their psyche.” 

Ryabtsev said the report wasn't signed by the experts and therefore should be considered counterfeit. The activist called additionally for Latstilnik and Petukhova to be fired from the center adding that a criminal case should be opened against them.

Founded in 2013, the online project Deti-404 provides support for young people in Russia questioning their sexuality. The site also publishes letters written by LGBT teenagers as they document the challenges including homophobia they face in their everyday lives.

The site has repeatedly attracted the attention of Russian authorities, who claim that the project illegally promotes “non-traditional relationships” among children.

Related
Russia
Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant
Moscow
Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

Rosneft to Sell Local Oil Assets to Chechnya

4 hours ago

Russian oil giant Rosneft could be preparing sell its assets in Chechnya to the republic's regional government.

1 hour ago

Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter

2 hours ago

Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold

3 hours ago

Russian Agents Acted as Recruiters to Justify CIA Meetings

1 day ago

Opposition Activist Dadin Finally Released From Prison, Vows to Continue Fight

2 days ago

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies, Forgets to List Putin

2 days ago

The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title

1 hour ago

Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter

2 hours ago

Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold

3 hours ago

Russian Agents Acted as Recruiters to Justify CIA Meetings

1 hour ago

Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter

2 hours ago

Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold

3 hours ago

Russian Agents Acted as Recruiters to Justify CIA Meetings

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February ...

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter

2 hours ago

Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold

3 hours ago

Russian Agents Acted as Recruiters to Justify CIA Meetings

4 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
4 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Print edition — 11 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa

2 days, 23 hours ago
Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian folk festival with pagan roots that celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

1 day, 2 hours ago

Opposition Activist Dadin Finally Released From Prison, Vows to Continue Fight

2 days, 19 hours ago

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies, Forgets to List Putin

2 days, 21 hours ago

The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title

2 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

2 days ago

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

2 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

2 days ago

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

2 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

2 days ago

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

3 days ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in September 1917.

see more

3 days ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in September 1917.

4 days ago

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the ...

3 days ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in September 1917.

New issue — 11 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
4 days ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
4 days ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

3 days ago

Prison Still Holding 'Freed' Russian Dissident Dadin

3 days ago

Russia Appoints Temporary UN Ambassador

3 days ago

Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team

3 days ago

4,000 Russians Now Fighting in Syrian Insurgency, Says Putin

4 days ago

Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations

4 days ago

OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

Mon. Feb. 27

More events
The Price Theater
Paterson Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Pygmalion Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

3 days ago

Prison Still Holding 'Freed' Russian Dissident Dadin

3 days ago

Russia Appoints Temporary UN Ambassador

3 days ago

Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team

3 days ago

4,000 Russians Now Fighting in Syrian Insurgency, Says Putin

4 days ago

Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations

4 days ago

OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

1 day ago

Opposition Activist Dadin Finally Released From Prison, Vows to Continue Fight

2 days ago

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies, Forgets to List Putin

2 days ago

The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title

Christ Versus Satire

4 days ago
The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the ...

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

4 days ago
A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may ...

Christ Versus Satire

4 days ago
The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat ...

5 days ago

5 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the ...

Most Read

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+