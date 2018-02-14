Russian Police Summon Priests to Exorcise ‘Poltergeist’

A police report cited by the Tomsk.ru news portal described officers as having seen furniture and appliances scattered around the residence as well as “a knife sticking out of the kitchen wall.”

Police in Siberia have reportedly requested backup from local priests to exorcise a poltergeist from a haunted house.

“A closet fell in the bedroom (in the immediate vicinity of the police officer) in the presence of police officers at the address,” the report reads. “Afterwards, books fell out of a rack and a stick flew out of an unoccupied room.”

The family of three residing at the Maraksa village house reported seeing flying books and kitchenware, as well as falling cabinets, in the 48 hours before police arrived.

“There was no rational explanation to be found of the specified events,” the Feb. 12 report said.

The phenomenon could be explained by “pagan rituals or esoteric interests” practiced at the house, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited clergy in the region as saying.

A spokesman for the local Russian Orthodox Church confirmed to Tomsk.ru that the clergymen consecrated the haunted house and stayed overnight.

“The so-called ‘poltergeist’ has quieted down somewhat upon the priest’s arrival, but then these phenomena continued again,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.