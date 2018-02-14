News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 14 2018 - 11:02

Russian Police Summon Priests to Exorcise ‘Poltergeist’

Pixabay

Police in Siberia have reportedly requested backup from local priests to exorcise a poltergeist from a haunted house.

A police report cited by the Tomsk.ru news portal described officers as having seen furniture and appliances scattered around the residence as well as “a knife sticking out of the kitchen wall.”

Read More
Why 2018 Means Inertia for Russia's Regions (Op-ed)

“A closet fell in the bedroom (in the immediate vicinity of the police officer) in the presence of police officers at the address,” the report reads. “Afterwards, books fell out of a rack and a stick flew out of an unoccupied room.”

The family of three residing at the Maraksa village house reported seeing flying books and kitchenware, as well as falling cabinets, in the 48 hours before police arrived.

“There was no rational explanation to be found of the specified events,” the Feb. 12 report said.

The phenomenon could be explained by “pagan rituals or esoteric interests” practiced at the house, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited clergy in the region as saying.

A spokesman for the local Russian Orthodox Church confirmed to Tomsk.ru that the clergymen consecrated the haunted house and stayed overnight.

“The so-called ‘poltergeist’ has quieted down somewhat upon the priest’s arrival, but then these phenomena continued again,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Russian Carjacker Flees Snowball-Throwing Traffic Cops
Meanwhile…
Jan. 15 2018
Russian Carjacker Flees Snowball-Throwing Traffic Cops
Navalny's Offices Raided Across Russia Ahead of Anti-Election Rally
News
Jan. 19 2018
Navalny's Offices Raided Across Russia Ahead of Anti-Election Rally
Last Defendant Charged For 2012 Anti-Kremlin Protests Released
News
Jan. 22 2018
Last Defendant Charged For 2012 Anti-Kremlin Protests Released

Latest news

Moscow Mayor Promises $70,000 Reward for Olympic Medalists
News
Feb. 14 2018
Moscow Mayor Promises $70,000 Reward for Olympic Medalists
Russia Dismisses Reports of Syria Casualties as ‘Classic Disinformation’
News
Feb. 14 2018
Russia Dismisses Reports of Syria Casualties as ‘Classic Disinformation’
Be Your Own Edgy Valentine in Moscow
City
Feb. 14 2018
Be Your Own Edgy Valentine in Moscow

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Moscow in your inbox