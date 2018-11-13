Russian Police Show off Dance Moves to Rival PSY in Siberia
The South Korean rapper PSY has competition.
Police in the Russian Far East put out a music video showing off their dance moves to celebrate the country’s Police Day on Nov. 10.
Their moves replicate the robotic hip-gyration of the Russian dancer Miguel’s popularization of a 2014 trap song called “No Twerk” by the Belgian electronic artist Apashe.
The stone-faced uniformed officers are seen wiggling and forming the letter P for “Police” with their fingers, instead of the letter M in the original.
“With this gag, the Amginsky district police in the republic of Sakha invited everyone to the Nov. 10 festivities,” the Russian Interior Ministry tweeted on Monday.
The celebrations included a range of dance moves, including “hot tango, brilliant waltz, rousing country, [and] vibrant Bollywood,” according to local media.
Additionally, Lieutenant Ilyas Zarovnyaev was declared winner of “The Sweetest Police Officer” contest, the sakhamedia.info news website reported Sunday.
Russian police are encouraged to publish news that show them in a positive light.
The Sakha police department’s news feed alone is peppered with headlines including “Yakutsk resident thanks policeman who found her dogs” and “Mirninsky district deputies organize quest for schoolchildren” over the past week.
In September, Siberian transport police went semi-viral for out-of-rhythm hand movements in a hastily produced music video.