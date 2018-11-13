Russian Police Show off Dance Moves to Rival PSY in Siberia

The South Korean rapper PSY has competition.

Police in the Russian Far East put out a music video showing off their dance moves to celebrate the country’s Police Day on Nov. 10.

Their moves replicate the robotic hip-gyration of the Russian dancer Miguel’s popularization of a 2014 trap song called “No Twerk” by the Belgian electronic artist Apashe.

The stone-faced uniformed officers are seen wiggling and forming the letter P for “Police” with their fingers, instead of the letter M in the original.