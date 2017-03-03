Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

Gangsta's Paradise: How Rap Became Russian
1 hour ago
Since erupting on the music scene in the mid-1980s, Russian hip-hop has been many things — sexual, political, hedonistic and violent. It still packs a punch today.
12 hours ago
Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies
Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more
Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day
20 hours ago
Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals
Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington have thrust the usually camera-shy Sergei Kislyak into the media spotlight.
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s
Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more