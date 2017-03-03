Russia
39 minutes ago Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow
2 hours ago Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports
3 hours ago 30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics
Beware the Russian Furies of March
From Chekhov to Shakespeare
Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History
Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro
Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

March 3, 2017 — 13:00
Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

March 3, 2017 — 13:00
Afgooey74 / Flickr

Police in the Moscow Region have arrested a drug trafficker on suspicion of growing hullicongenic mushrooms in his home.

The apartment in question contained greenhouses specially equipped for growing the mushrooms. Police also discovered two containers of the narcotics ready for sale on the black market, Tatyana Petrova, head of the state press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Russia, said.

In a statement, she said that: “during the police's search, a 20-year-old resident of the apartment was arrested for being in the possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms.”

Hallucinogenic fungi contains psilocybin, a substance banned under Russian law. 

A criminal case was launched under the Article 231 of the Criminal Code on the “illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues,” TASS reports.

Gangsta's Paradise: How Rap Became Russian

Since erupting on the music scene in the mid-1980s, Russian hip-hop has been many things — sexual, political, hedonistic and violent. It still packs a punch today.

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

Russia's Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others.

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beware the Russian Furies of March

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian's got you covered.

Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day

Russia celebrates all things feline on March 1 as part of World Cat Day.

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

Russia's Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The Kremlin was forced to comment on whether Russia will take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev after calls for a boycott mount across the country.

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The Kremlin was forced to comment on whether Russia will take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev after calls for a boycott mount across the country.

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The Kremlin was forced to comment on whether Russia will take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev after calls for a boycott mount across the country.

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington have thrust the usually camera-shy Sergei Kislyak into the media spotlight.

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington have thrust the usually camera-shy Sergei Kislyak into the media spotlight.

From Chekhov to Shakespeare

Golden Mask is Moscow's largest festival devoted to theater, which plays an extremely important role in the cultural life of the city.

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington have thrust the usually camera-shy Sergei Kislyak into the media spotlight.

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It's Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
Moscow is intent linking deals with Trump into a "grand bargain" where Russia's interests in Ukraine and European security would crowd out ...

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

Russia's Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

From Chekhov to Shakespeare

Golden Mask is Moscow's largest festival devoted to theater, which plays an extremely important role in the cultural life of the city.

Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History

Moscow is ambitiously planning to demolish more than 10 percent ...

From Chekhov to Shakespeare

Golden Mask is Moscow's largest festival devoted to theater, which plays an extremely important role in the cultural ...
Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections.

Read more

Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History

Moscow is ambitiously planning to demolish more than 10 percent of the city's entire housing stock ...

Belarusians Defend Soviet Mass Graves From Bulldozers

Belarusian opposition activists are camping on the site of an NKVD mass murder to stop authorities ...

