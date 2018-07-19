Russian Police to Resume Publishing Rape and Murder News With World Cup Over

Russian police have reportedly been released from a gag order on publishing crime reports days after the World Cup was brought to a close.

Reports surfaced on June 14, the eve of the football tournament, that an Interior Ministry directive had ordered its branches to self-censor their usual crime reports. Instead, the law enforcement websites were instructed to share exclusively positive stories, such as successful police operations.

The operational reports will resume on July 25, an anonymous Interior Ministry source told the FlashNord news website on Wednesday.