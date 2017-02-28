Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

After raiding the home of journalist and long-time human rights campaigner Zoya Svetova, police also searched the Moscow apartment of Yelena Abdullayeva, the coordinator of “Gulagu.Nyet,” a project that collects information about human rights abuses in Russia’s federal penitentiary system. Abdullayeva is also a former member of Moscow’s Public Oversight Commission. Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of Gulagu.Nyet, reported the incident on Facebook.

“This is already the second police search in a day,” Osechkin wrote, referring to the raid on the home of Zoya Svetova, who also served on Moscow’s Public Oversight Commission.