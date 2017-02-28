Russia
Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

Feb 28, 2017 — 20:28
— Update: 20:28

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

Feb 28, 2017 — 20:28
— Update: 20:28
Gulagu.net

After raiding the home of journalist and long-time human rights campaigner Zoya Svetova, police also searched the Moscow apartment of Yelena Abdullayeva, the coordinator of “Gulagu.Nyet,” a project that collects information about human rights abuses in Russia’s federal penitentiary system. Abdullayeva is also a former member of Moscow’s Public Oversight Commission. Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of Gulagu.Nyet, reported the incident on Facebook.

“This is already the second police search in a day,” Osechkin wrote, referring to the raid on the home of Zoya Svetova, who also served on Moscow’s Public Oversight Commission.

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

According to Eva Merkacheva, the commission’s deputy chairperson, who says she managed to speak to Abdullayeva, the police are supposedly looking for a “stolen mobile phone.” Osechkin told the news site Meduza that Abdullayeva’s son is accused of taking the phone.

Abdullayeva’s son was allegedly detained and beaten by police during an interrogation in late December. She later appealed to officials in Russia’s Interior Ministry and Federal Security Service, arguing that the theft charges are fabricated.

1 day ago

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

5 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
5 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

3 hours ago
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. To mark the occasion, The Moscow Times gives you renderings of the Russian revolutionary ...

3 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

see more

4 days ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in ...

6 days ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
6 days ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

4 days ago
Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in ...

Christ Versus Satire

5 days ago
The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real ...

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

