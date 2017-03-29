Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

Russian police have launched a raid at a center belonging to the Church of Scientology in the northwestern Moscow region.

Officials have yet to announced why the Losino-Petrovsky Center for Dianetics and Scientology was targeted by authorities, the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday.



The Church of Scientology has faced repeated legal difficulties in Russia. The Scientology Church of Moscow was disbanded in June 2016 after a court found that the group had failed to meet requirements for operating as a recognized religious organization.