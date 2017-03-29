Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests
6 hours ago
A top Russian official has publicly pledged to unleash the country's full police arsenal if more anti-corruption protests take place without government approval.
'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption
1 day agoIn Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption
(Mechtasbyvayetsya): Viktor Ryzhakov stages Ivan Vyrypayev’s Hollywood style family drama with Filipp Yankovsky in the lead. Read more