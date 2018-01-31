News

Russian Police Raid Journalist's Home Over Terrorism Investigation

Pavel Nikulin Facebbok

Moscow police have reportedly raided the home of a journalist over his controversial report about a Russian jihadist who joined Islamist fighters in Syria. The New Times magazine incurred a fine of 100,000 rubles (almost $1,800) last summer for publishing a text written by Pavel Nikulin titled “From Kaluga With Jihad,” its chief editor told the Mediazona news website at the time.

On Wednesday, Nikulin wrote on social media platforms that his home was searched and his phone seized as part of a terrorist training case. “I’m being searched. Good morning. Regarding the text in The New Times. They’re taking my phone away,” Nikulin tweeted on Wednesday morning.

У меня обыск. Доброе утро. В рамках текста в The new times. Телефон отбирают. — паша никулин (@mrzff) January 31, 2018