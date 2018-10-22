News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Russian Police Raid Floating Marijuana Plantation, Confiscate 230 Plants

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

Three people were detained during a police raid on a floating cannabis plantation in Russia’s northwest Arkhangelsk region, according to a police statement published on Monday.

Law enforcement officers said they seized 230 cannabis plants during the raid on a wharf floating on the Kuznechik river along with products for growing marijuana.

A video of the raid posted on the Interior Ministry’s social media page shows law enforcement agents making the arrests on a wharf containing marijuana plants under artificial lighting.

"We were cultivating... marijuana," one of the detained suspects is heard as saying in the video.

A criminal case has been launched into the cultivation of plants containing narcotic substances.

