Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

Moscow police have refused to investigate an attack on a leading human rights official after claiming the assault was carried out to “protect” Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov.

Igor Kalyapin, a member of Russia's Human Rights Council, was pelted with eggs in December 2014. He had appeared at a conference condemning Chechen authorities for their use of "mass punishment" as a weapon against armed groups.

Moscow police formally refused Kalyapin's request to press a charge of hooliganism in July 2016, but only released a report on the decision in early 2017, MediaZona reported Friday.

The document defends the man's actions as "in Kadyrov's defense."