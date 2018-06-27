News By Reuters

Russian Police Evacuate Venues in World Cup Host City After Bomb Threats

Russian police said early on Wednesday they had received multiple bomb threats in the World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don, causing bars and restaurants to be evacuated across the city. "On June 26, police received a series of phone calls about explosives planted at locations in Rostov-on-Don," local police said in a statement. "Police forces made all the necessary checks and no dangerous objects were found," the statement said. "Currently, all the venues are operating normally."

Increasingly isolated on the global stage, Russia is keen to use the World Cup to project an image of stability and strength. Authorities have vowed to host a safe event and any security incidents involving fans could jeopardize Moscow's efforts. A policeman at the Topos Congress-Hotel in Rostov-on-Don, which was evacuated at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, said 16 venues had been evacuated across the city as part of a drill. On the other side of the city, a manager at the Luciano Italian restaurant said staff had been told to evacuate the building for around two hours after receiving a bomb threat. "There was a phone call, an anonymous phone call, they said there was a bomb in the building," said the manager, who declined to give their name because they were not authorized to speak to the media. A spokesman for football's world governing body FIFA was not immediately available for comment.

