News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 01 2018 - 15:11

Russian Police Chiefs Charged With Gang Rape of Female Colleague

Svetlana Kholyavchuk / TASS

Russian investigators have opened a criminal case against three high-ranking policemen for allegedly gang raping a 23- year-old female colleague. 

According to an online statement posted by the Investigative Committee, the three men are suspected of attacking and raping the alleged victim on the night of October 30th at a regional migration building in the Ufa region. 

The suspects include the chiefs of two district Interior Ministry offices, aged 51 and 50, as well as a 34-year-old head of a district migration department. 

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Interior Ministry said that it had sent staff to Ufa to investigate the reports about “a serious crime committed against an employee of the ministry.”

The Govorit Moskva radio station cited an anonymous source as saying that the victim is a close relative of Colonel Irek Sagitov, the deputy head of the regions’ National Guard.

Read More
Russian Women Undress in Support of Raped Murder Victim
The Moscow Times Launches 'Mothers & Daughters'
News
Oct. 05 2018
The Moscow Times Launches 'Mothers & Daughters'
Russian Police Accuse Colleagues of Displaying Swastika in Anti-Nazi Poster
News
Oct. 04 2018
Russian Police Accuse Colleagues of Displaying Swastika in Anti-Nazi Poster
The View From Russia on Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate Confirmation (Op-ed)
Opinion
Oct. 08 2018
The View From Russia on Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate Confirmation (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russia Says Nusra Militants Want to Wreck Deal over Syria's Idlib
News
Nov. 01 2018
Russia Says Nusra Militants Want to Wreck Deal over Syria's Idlib
Russia's Arms Exporter Sold $19Bln Worth of Weapons in 2018, CEO Says
News
Nov. 01 2018
Russia's Arms Exporter Sold $19Bln Worth of Weapons in 2018, CEO Says
Russian Gang Detained Over String of Murders to Acquire Moscow Property
News
Nov. 01 2018
Russian Gang Detained Over String of Murders to Acquire Moscow Property

Most read

News

42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

News

Bolton Says Russia Should 'Get Out' of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile…

Shark Attack: Russia Goes Wild for Memes With Ikea Sharks

Meanwhile…

Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene

City

The Skyscrapers of Moscow City, in Photos

Sign up for our weekly newsletter