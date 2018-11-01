Russian Police Chiefs Charged With Gang Rape of Female Colleague

Russian investigators have opened a criminal case against three high-ranking policemen for allegedly gang raping a 23- year-old female colleague.

According to an online statement posted by the Investigative Committee, the three men are suspected of attacking and raping the alleged victim on the night of October 30th at a regional migration building in the Ufa region.

The suspects include the chiefs of two district Interior Ministry offices, aged 51 and 50, as well as a 34-year-old head of a district migration department.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Interior Ministry said that it had sent staff to Ufa to investigate the reports about “a serious crime committed against an employee of the ministry.”

The Govorit Moskva radio station cited an anonymous source as saying that the victim is a close relative of Colonel Irek Sagitov, the deputy head of the regions’ National Guard.