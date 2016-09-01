Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
4 minutes ago Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event
2 hours ago Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'
3 hours ago Ukraine hands Production of its Giant "Dream" Plane to China
Russia
Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'
Russia
IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling
Russia
St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports
Russia
Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event

Sep. 01 2016 — 15:51
— Update: 15:56

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event

Sep. 01 2016 — 15:51
— Update: 15:56
A woman lights a candle in the gym of School 1 to commemorate the victims of the 2004 Beslan school siege. Anton Podgaiko / TASS

Russian police have detained grieving relatives at an event commemorating the Beslan school massacre after they criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Thursday.

Five women who lost relatives in the tragedy were detained after they removed their jackets to reveal t-shirts with the slogan “Putin - Butcher of Beslan,” the newspaper reported.

Officers allegedly removed the women from the crowd and blocked them in a corner of the room while an official delegation, including the head of South Ossetia, Vyacheslav Bitarov, entered the hall. The five women were subsequently told that they were disturbing a public meeting, and taken to a police station..

Two journalists reporting on the event were also detained, with officers citing irregularities with their passports and documentation.

The 2004 Beslan school massacre in the Russian Republic of North Ossetia saw 186 children killed after terrorists seized a school building. The three-day stand-off only ended when Russian troops stormed the school, with the overall death toll reaching 334.

Many have since criticized Russian authorities’ and President Vladimir Putin’s handling of the situation, with activists demanding that Russian troops’ use of heavy fire during the storming of the school, including using flame-throwers and tank fire, be further investigated, Novaya Gazeta reported.

Related
The Survivors of Beslan
Russia
Fewer Russians Blame Authorities for Deaths in Beslan Attack
Russia
Decade After Beslan, Questions Remain Unanswered
A Very German Coup: AEB Boardroom Squabble Over Russian Sanctions

3 hours ago

The tussle for control of the AEB, the most influential foreign business association in Russia, is part of an ongoing debate within Europe over how to interact with Russia following the Ukraine crisis. Philippe Pegorier ...

2 hours ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

3 hours ago

Ukraine hands Production of its Giant "Dream" Plane to China

5 hours ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

20 hours ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

21 hours ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

22 hours ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering your natural ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering your natural ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering your natural ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 hours ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

3 hours ago

Ukraine hands Production of its Giant "Dream" Plane to China

5 hours ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

2 hours ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

3 hours ago

Ukraine hands Production of its Giant "Dream" Plane to China

5 hours ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc
5 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
5 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — today

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

3 hours ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio

3 hours ago

Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his chances participating in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. “It doesn’t really depend on any of us,” he told The Moscow Times. “It is all in their hands now.” Obydyonnov, 40, is ...

3 hours ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio

3 hours ago

Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his chances participating in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. “It doesn’t really depend on any of us,” he told The Moscow Times. “It is all in their hands now.” Obydyonnov, 40, is one of more than 100 athletes who have appealed to ...

3 hours ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio

3 hours ago

Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his chances participating in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. “It doesn’t really depend on any of us,” he told The Moscow Times. “It is all in their hands now.” Obydyonnov, 40, is one of more than 100 athletes who have appealed to the International Paralympic Committee ...

4 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Moscow's biggest military music festival is in town this week so look out for groups from 13 different countries strutting their stuff on Red Square. If that's not your cup of tea, head to the Israeli film festival or watch a 20 ton Greek salad being prepared in the center of the city before catching a concert at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art.

see more

4 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Moscow's biggest military music festival is in town this week so look out for groups from 13 different countries strutting their stuff on Red Square. If that's not your cup ...

19 hours ago

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin

The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation or outbreak of violence that would endanger ...

4 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Moscow's biggest military music festival is in town this week so look out for groups from 13 different countries strutting their stuff on Red Square. If that's not your cup of tea, head to the Israeli film festival or watch a 20 ton Greek salad being prepared in the center of the city before catching a ...

New issue — today

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Russian Zoo Welcomes Nighttime Visitors
2 days, 23 hours ago
Illumination is provided for visitors to observe the animals at night in the Royev Ruchey zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, ...

20 hours ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

21 hours ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

22 hours ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin

The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation or outbreak of violence that would endanger the regional status quo.

21 hours ago

Fleeing Chechen Refugees Stranded on Polish-Belarus Border
As many as a several hundred Chechens fleeing the regime of Ramzan Kadyrov are reported to be trapped on the Polish border in Belarus. Belsat TV, a Belarusian opposition channel based in Warsaw, reported that some refugees had been camping “for months” after being refused entry to the country.

21 hours ago

Fleeing Chechen Refugees Stranded on Polish-Belarus Border
As many as a several hundred Chechens fleeing the regime of Ramzan Kadyrov are reported to be trapped on the Polish border in Belarus. Belsat TV, a Belarusian opposition channel based in Warsaw, reported that some refugees had been camping “for months” after being refused entry to the country.

23 hours ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling
Swedish furniture company IKEA has threatened to reduce its investment in Russia after losing a court case worth ...

1 day ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken out in favor of bringing Russia back into the G8, Germany's ...

23 hours ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling
Swedish furniture company IKEA has threatened to reduce its investment in Russia after losing a court case worth ...

1 day ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken out in favor of bringing Russia back into the G8, Germany's ...

20 hours ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court
Russia has lost its appeal against the ban which excludes the county's entire Paralympic squad from next month’s ...

21 hours ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stripped three Russian athletes of their medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympic ...
6 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
6 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

1 day ago

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports

1 day ago

Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'

1 day ago

Kremlin Tolerating ‘Tyranny’ in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group

1 day ago

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

1 day ago

Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors

2 days ago

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture
Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia
1 day ago
Swiss national Karsten Albert once ran two hotels in Russia's Krasnaya Polyana. His contract seemed secure: like many foreigners, his salary was pegged ...
Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia
1 day ago
Swiss national Karsten Albert once ran two hotels in Russia's ...
Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin
19 hours ago
The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation or outbreak ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Fleeing Chechen Refugees Stranded on Polish-Belarus Border

As many as a several hundred Chechens fleeing the regime of Ramzan Kadyrov are reported to ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Antoha MC, Zanias and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

It's only the first weekend of fall, but that doesn't mean it’s too early to start ...

Most Read

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling

Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+